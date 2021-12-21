Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient in Elko was Maggie Shippy. Maggie was born and raised in Elko. She and her husband Brady of 23 years have two amazing daughters, Reagan and Maguire. Maggie works at Halo Salon, has been a stylist for 24 years, and she is the assistant coach for Elko high school dance team and works alongside head coach Jodie Blach.

Maggie has spent numerus hours working to better the Elko community with Habitat for Humanity, Festival of Trees, Nevada CASA Association, the Elko Cattlewomen’s Tour of Homes, and Relief society to help women increase their faith and help strengthen families and homes.

Maggie has chosen CASA for her donation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0