Riverton honors Hometown Heroes

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipients in Spring Creek were Paddy Legarza and Bill Arthur, owners of Legarza Exploration. Paddy and Bill have been in the Spring Creek community for many years and have always been impressed by how much gets done by volunteer efforts. They said it is an honor to be part of that tradition.

Legarza Exploration has provided work on many of the amenities; prep for the walking path at the marina and the football fields, work done at the gun range, and as far back as bringing in the utilities for the construction of the Fairway Community Center. They were also pleased to donate men, machinery, and money to the restoration projects at Lions Camp in Lamoille Canyon.

Paddy and Bill have chosen the Boys and Girls Club of Spring Creek for their donation

