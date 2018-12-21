ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the rest of the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
The Dec. 14 recipient in Spring Creek was Todd Mahkle. He has been married to Larissa for 26 years. They have two kids, Julia and Noah, who is a senior at Spring Creek High School. Todd has taught school in Elko County for 28 years and at Spring Creek Middle School for 21 years. He has coached for over 40 years in almost every sport. He is currently coaching the high school Cross Country team and Track team. Todd has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Spring Creek Middle School.
The Dec. 15 recipient was Sarah Arendt. Sarah is engaged to Patrick Deml and together they have five kids: Jaden, Callie, Taylor, Ethan and Ella. Sarah grew up in Spring Creek. She has been teaching in the Gifted and Talented program in Spring Creek for 14 years. She coached high school basketball for eight years, winning state championships three of those years. Sarah has asked that Riverton donate $100 to Community in Schools.
