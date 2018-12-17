ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the rest of the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
Friday night’s recipient at Elko High School was Courtney Welch, an official with the NENOA who officiates volleyball and basketball. Beyond his responsibilities as an official, for the last three years he has volunteered as a line judge for varsity volleyball games. Courtney has asked Riverton to donate $100 to the Elko Choraliers.
Saturday night’s recipient at Spring Creek High School was Michelle Nicholls. Nicholes is married to Matt they have two children, Justin who is in eighth grade and Megan who is in sixth grade. Michelle has taught Math at Elko High School for three years, has coached the varsity soccer team for the last 15 years, and has spent the past 12 years running the clock for the basketball teams. Michelle has asked Riverton to donate $100 to the Igloo Rec club.
