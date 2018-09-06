ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice.
They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
Last Friday night’s recipient in Spring Creek was Lindon Hatch. Lindon has been part of the Spring Creek community since 2002. He is married to Nancy and has six children, four of which have graduated from Spring Creek High School and two that are still in school.
He taught for 16 years in the Special Education department. Lindon has also coached youth soccer for nine years.
He has loved working with all of the students and staff at Spring Creek High School. Lindon has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Students in Need lunch account.
Elko’s recipient was Leon Reyes. Leon taught math and coached at Elko High for many years. He is still coaching or helping to coach the Elko Track team. Leon also enjoys officiating football, basketball and baseball games.
He has also served as the commissioner for NENOA for a number of years. He has been a baseball official for Elko Little League. He is a great person and mentor to all that he comes in contact within our community. Leon has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to the Elko high scholarship fund.
