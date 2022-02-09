Riverton honors Hometown Heroes

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient at Elko High School was Billie Crapo. she has been in the Elko community since 1995. She and her husband Steve, have five sons and five grandchildren. Crapo is the Director at the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce and has been there for over 16 years. She has spent numerus hours working to better things for the Elko community. Especially during Covid, she helped businesses big and small navigate through the first year of the pandemic. Crapo has chosen to donate the $100 to the Friends for Life.

Friday night’s recipient at Spring Creek High School was Tony Buzzetti. He has served on the Elko County Fair Board for 16 years, and has been the chairman of the same board for the past 4. He has also been coaching little league baseball and softball for the past 17 years for Ruby Mountain Little League. Buzzetti also coached for the Spring Creek junior Football league for seven years, and is on the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority marketing committee in addition to being an active member serving our community through the Ruby Mountain Lions Club. He has chosen the John Henry Roderick Memory fund for his donation.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero? Please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.

