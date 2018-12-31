Try 1 month for 99¢
ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the rest of the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

The Dec. 22 recipient in Elko was Alonso Lujan. He is married to Teresa and they have raised their four children in Elko since 1990, where they have been actively engaged with their children’s sporting events. Alonso, with the help of others, started Elite FC Soccer Club in the Elko area to give youth an opportunity to play competitive, travel soccer. Alonso has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to PACE Coalition.

The Dec. 22 recipient in Spring Creek was Steve Bessert. He is married to Trudy and they have raised their children in Spring Creek where they have been actively engaged with their children’s sporting and musical events. Steve has volunteered countless hours coaching youth and refereeing many youth and high school soccer games. He has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Spring Creek High School athletics.

