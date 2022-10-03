Riverton honors Hometown Heroes

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipients in Spring Creek were Jeff and Mindy Watson. They have two amazing daughters, Kierra and Hailey. Jeff and Mindy are proud to be the owners of the Spring Creek and Elko Empower Fitness Centers, allowing them to coach, give back, and to actively support both communities in all forms of athleticism. They feel so blessed for the community support to continue to grow professionally and personally.

The Watsons have chosen for the Elko Cancer Network to receive the hundred-dollar donation.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero, please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.