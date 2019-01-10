ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the rest of the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
Last Tuesday night’s recipient was Bruce Wilson. Bruce is married to Penny Wilson. He has coached in Elko for over 30 years including 13 years in football and five years in basketball. Penny has been the cheerleading coach for 18 years as well. Bruce has taken hundreds of pictures during many different sporting events. He has also spent many hours making the end-of-the-season videos for different banquets.
Bruce has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Elko High School Cheerleaders.
