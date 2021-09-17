 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riverton honors Hometown Heroes
0 comments

Riverton honors Hometown Heroes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Riverton honors Hometown Heroes
SUBMITTED

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Thursday night’s recipient was the Khoury Family. Sam and Gus Khoury built the first grocery store in Spring Creek in 1982. As Spring Creek has continued to grow, with enormous gratitude, the Khoury Family has helped the community with numerous activities and nonprofit originations. Just to name a few: 4th of July Freedom Festival, the Annual Khoury’s Easter Egg Hunt, the Spring Creek Association’s Annual BBQ, Khoury’s Winterfest & Fireworks, and the Boys & Girls Club.

Jamil and Jehad were at the game Thursday night on behalf of the Khoury family. They would like to say, “Thank you, this recognition would not be possible without the ongoing support of the Spring Creek community.”

They have chosen the Boys & Girls Club to receive the $100 donation.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety tips you need to know if you spend time at the beach

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meet the birds and flowers of Alaska
Lifestyles

Meet the birds and flowers of Alaska

ELKO -- Lois Ports of Bristlecone Audubon will give a presentation on a recent trip to Nome, Alaska, at 7 p.m. Friday.

This PowerPoint talk will feature photos of the scenery, wildlife, birds and flowers that she and her husband Mark saw on the trip. It will include range maps for the birds that were seen, and she will discuss how many of these birds that breed in the far northern tundra of Alaska migrate through our area in the spring, fall or both.

Ports will also include interesting facts from their life histories. "We hope you can join us virtually for this presentation," she said.

Due to the high positivity rate for Covid-19 in our area the officers and board members for Bristlecone Audubon have decided that it is best to hold virtual meetings for at least the next few months.

The group will be using Zoom as its platform. If you would like to be sent a link for this program, email bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com before Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News