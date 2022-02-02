Riverton honors Hometown Heroes

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Tuesday night’s recipients in Spring Creek were JT and Angela Taravella. In addition to their heavy involvement in the maintenance of the Elko County Fairgrounds, JT and Angela also host the Angel Tree Celebration of Life event, and this year partnered with Safe Events and Communities in Schools for a safer Halloween event for kids. Angela is on the board of Little League Baseball, and JT has been coaching Little League for six years. These folks’ heart truly is to do their part to contribute to making Elko a better place for our kids and families. They have chosen the Walter Winchell scholarship fund for their donation.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero, please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.

