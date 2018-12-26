Try 1 month for 99¢
Hometown Hero

AnaMarie Lopategui was Friday night's Hometown Hero award recipient at the Spring Creek basketball game.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the rest of the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Friday night’s recipient in Spring Creek was AnaMarie Lopategui. She is married to Mikel and they have raised their two children in the Spring Creek community where they have been actively engaged with their children’s sporting events. AnaMarie owns and operates Ogi Deli and they have volunteered many hours to provide nourishment for the high school sport teams and many of the different club activities for years. AnaMarie has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Spring Creek High School.

Friday night’s recipient in Elko was Scott Nielsen. He is married to Connie and they have raised their children in the Elko community since the early 1990s where they have been actively engaged with their children’s sporting and musical events. Scott volunteers for the high school basketball team at the scorer’s table and has been doing it for years. He has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to the Elko Choraliers.

