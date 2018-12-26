ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the rest of the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
Friday night’s recipient in Spring Creek was AnaMarie Lopategui. She is married to Mikel and they have raised their two children in the Spring Creek community where they have been actively engaged with their children’s sporting events. AnaMarie owns and operates Ogi Deli and they have volunteered many hours to provide nourishment for the high school sport teams and many of the different club activities for years. AnaMarie has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Spring Creek High School.
Friday night’s recipient in Elko was Scott Nielsen. He is married to Connie and they have raised their children in the Elko community since the early 1990s where they have been actively engaged with their children’s sporting and musical events. Scott volunteers for the high school basketball team at the scorer’s table and has been doing it for years. He has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to the Elko Choraliers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.