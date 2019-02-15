ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the rest of the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
The Feb. 9 recipient in Elko was Aaron Hildreth. Aaron has two sons, Jace and Jaden. Aaron grew up in the Elko area. He has worked for the Elko Police Department since 2005 and as a School Resource Officer since 2014. He goes above and beyond what is asked of him as the resource officer. In his spare time, he enjoys the outdoors. Aaron has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Communities in Schools.
The Feb. 9 recipient in Spring Creek was Marie Binger. Marie is married to Jeff and is the proud mother of Sam, Hayden and Lydia. She is a Spring Creek High School theater teacher and has produced countless plays. During her 24-year career, Marie has brought Elko High School and Spring Creek High School together in a mega-musical once each year. Marie donates her time taking the youth of the community to different city locations to take in the arts. Marie also donates her time as the leadership coach for Spring Creek High School. Moreover, Marie has donated her own time and equipment to help out local community productions. Marie has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Spring Creek High School Scholarship Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.