Roadtrip Nation comes to Elko

ELKO – It’s never too soon to start thinking about a career, according to Roadtrip Nation.

Elko County eleventh graders received a sneak peek at Roadtrip Nation’s documentary “All In.” The film shows a group of college students considering their career paths as they tour Nevada on a bus, meeting artists, automotive innovators, miners and environmental engineers, and visiting with Gov. Steve Sisolak.

State director of Career and Technical Education Craig Statucki told students the state was working to give educational opportunities for CTE and non-CTE students as they prepare to enter the workforce.

He added that the two-hour presentation would also help students start thinking about their interests and what jobs they want to pursue after high school.

“Each and every one of you will have a career one day,” Statucki said. “This is your opportunity to find out what you’re interested in.”

Students also heard from Tesla representative Nick Nelson, who explained opportunities for high school graduates in the Tesla Gigafactory and Manufacturing Development Program, and Anita Percy, head of growth and planning for Nevada Gold Mines.

They also watched a clip from the documentary featuring Elko resident Ruby B. Johnson, a mining engineer with Nevada Gold Mines. She described her career in mining and advocacy of women in STEM, giving the group advice in asking themselves questions to determine what is important to them.

Approximately 700 students were bused in from Carlin, Jackpot, Owyhee, Spring Creek, Wells and West Wendover to Elko High School’s Performing Arts auditorium for the assembly.

The film was produced in partnership with Strada Education Network and Tesla and supported by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.