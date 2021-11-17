Robin DePalma shows at Clearly Nevada Gallery

ELKO – Once again, Clearly Nevada Art Gallery is hosting the work of a local artist whose creativity shines through in her paintings. Robin DePalma is the artist of the month for November.

DePalma has been drawing and creating art since she was a child. She later went on to achieve a degree in illustration from the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts.

DePalma has worked in the printing industry and became an art director and graphic designer at different advertising and design companies. She ran her own business for some time doing illustration.

DePalma talks about the gradual change from hand illustration to working more with a computer.

“I keep telling people I had one of the first Macs that had 85 megabytes of memory,” DePalma said. “It was so amazing being part of that transition, doing everything by hand and sending out for type and everything that you needed to having a computer where you could do everything in house. It really changed our industry.”

DePalma and she and her husband lived in a variety of places, including Belgium, where she was involved in art shows and took classes in watercolor. She also did artistic work for the LDS Church where they lived in Virginia.

“One of the things I love about the West is the wide open spaces,” said DePalma. “I love being able to see the horizon in 360 degrees, the big blue sky arching overhead. “Although some people may think of a desert landscape as mostly shades of brown, once you really look, you see that it actually presents a myriad of colors: reds, browns, purples, greens, blues, pinks, yellows, golds and everything in subtle shades and tints.”

She enjoys painting landscapes and since moving to Elko has produced a wide array of paintings portraying our region.

Now DePalma mostly enjoys painting in acrylics although she has worked with oil and watercolor.

“Acrylic is kind of an in between medium,” DePalma said. “I am experimenting all the time. The painting with the pink flowers (in the gallery) is all done with a palette knife.”

“Having had an education in illustration, I learned that an illustrator’s job is to depict what the subject is in a clear and concise way in order to help tell the story,” DePalma said. “As a painter, I feel that my work should be more of an expression of what I experience, rather than just what I see. Art should, if it’s successful, cause an interaction between the viewer and the piece that is being viewed.”

