Ron Christopher at DLC
0 comments

Ron Christopher at DLC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ron Christopher CD
SUBMITTED

ELKO – Country-Americana musician Ron Christopher of Los Angeles will be appearing with Billy Rose at the Duncan LittleCreek Gallery on Thursday, Friday and Saturday during National Cowboy Poetry Gathering week.

Christopher’s new new CD is titled “No Place Left To Go.”

“It is a combination of Cowboy, Country, Americana and Rockabilly,” he told the Elko Daily Free Press.

Duncan LittleCreek Gallery is located at 516 Commercial St., across the parking corridor from the Western Folklife Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Dean Moore
Obituaries

Michael Dean Moore

It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart to announce Michael Dean Moore (1961 – 220) passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News