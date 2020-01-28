Ron Christopher at DLC

ELKO – Country-Americana musician Ron Christopher of Los Angeles will be appearing with Billy Rose at the Duncan LittleCreek Gallery on Thursday, Friday and Saturday during National Cowboy Poetry Gathering week.

Christopher’s new new CD is titled “No Place Left To Go.”

“It is a combination of Cowboy, Country, Americana and Rockabilly,” he told the Elko Daily Free Press.

Duncan LittleCreek Gallery is located at 516 Commercial St., across the parking corridor from the Western Folklife Center.

