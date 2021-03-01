Rotary Club of Elko hosts Speech Contest

ROTARY CLUB OF ELKO
ELKO – Elko High School students took the top three places in the 2021 Rotary Club of Elko Speech Contest on Feb. 24.
The theme this year was “Turning challenges into opportunities as we create transformative change.”
Dayla Gaytan took first place, winning a $100 scholarship. In second place was Liliana Monroy Andrade, who won $75. Third was Abigail Harris-Pusley, taking home $50.
Dalyla now advances to the area contest, which takes place on April 1.
The winner of that competition will then advance to the District 5190 Speech Contest on May 1 at Harrah’s Hotel in Lake Tahoe.
