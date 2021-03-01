 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rotary Club of Elko hosts Speech Contest
0 comments
top story

Rotary Club of Elko hosts Speech Contest

  • 0
Rotary Club of Elko speech winners

On Feb. 24, three Elko High School students competed in the Rotary Club of Elko's Speech Contest. Dayla Gaytan took first place and advances to the area contest next month. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Elko High School students took the top three places in the 2021 Rotary Club of Elko Speech Contest on Feb. 24.

The theme this year was “Turning challenges into opportunities as we create transformative change.”

Dayla Gaytan took first place, winning a $100 scholarship. In second place was Liliana Monroy Andrade, who won $75. Third was Abigail Harris-Pusley, taking home $50.

Dalyla now advances to the area contest, which takes place on April 1.

The winner of that competition will then advance to the District 5190 Speech Contest on May 1 at Harrah’s Hotel in Lake Tahoe.

0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is a retail credit card worth it?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Food and Cooking

Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup

  • Updated

While you can always head to your favorite cafe to partake in this particular soup, with this copycat Panera Bread recipe you can have bowls and bowls of broccoli cheddar soup at home in just about one hour.

Pet of the Week
Lifestyles

Pet of the Week

ELKO – Meet our beautiful Pet of The Week, #46630495. She is an approx. 1-1/2 year-old-German Shepherd mix who has the energy of youth, but al…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News