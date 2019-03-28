Try 3 months for $3
Rotary Club of Elko speech contest

From left: Speech contest chairman Chuck Briggs; contestants Josalynne Mosley, Taye Haney and Liliana Monroy; and speech coach Megan Voth.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- The Rotary Club of Elko held its annual student speech contest March 27.

This year’s theme is “Service Above Self -- Be The Inspiration." Students were asked how they see themselves being inspirational.

This year’s contestants from Elko High School were Taye Haney, Liliana Monroy and Josalynne Mosley. The winner was Josalynne Mosley. She advances to the area contest in April 4 in Elko and that winner will advance to the Rotary District contest on May 19 in Reno.

The club thanks Barrick Gold of North America Inc. for their years of financial support of this and the area contest.

