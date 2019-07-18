{{featured_button_text}}
Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening

Whitney Owen, Alexus Carter, Shayna Lamb and Dekklan Albisu were among the youths attending this summer's Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening with sponsorship from the Desert Sunrise club.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise selected seven students from Spring Creek High School to attend the 2019 Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening (RYLA) Camp at Grizzly Creek Ranch in Portola, California.

These students experienced a week of life-changing activities, demonstrations and skill workshops. The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise is confident that each one will use their new insight and unique perspectives to help positively affect the lives of others around them.

Youth Services Chair Jennifer Back added, “We would like to thank our community members, donors and sponsors, including Covert Tax & Accounting Services, Full Range Physical Therapy, Barrick, California Trail Heritage Alliance, Cashman Equipment, Kinross Bald Mountain, Newmont Gold Corp., Summit Pediatrics: Kevin Dinwiddie, MD, Canyon Construction, Edward Jones, Lamoille Presbyterian Church Deacons, McConnell Law, Ruby Dome, Total Eye Care, Carter Engineering, Elko Federal Credit Union, Gallagher Ford, Farr West Engineering, I & E Electric, Ormaza Construction, REMA TipTop, Snyder Mechanical, Legarza Exploration, Highmark Construction and Robert Misiti, for supporting this and similar opportunities for local youth.”

For more information about the youth programs and the Sunrise Rotary Club contact Jennifer Back at 775-397-3828 or kerry.aguirre@gmail.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments