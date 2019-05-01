{{featured_button_text}}
Spring Creek bike racks

From left: Dr. Kevin Dinwiddie, president-elect, and Jason Land, community service chair, both of the Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise, affix stickers to each end of a bike rack at Spring Creek Parkway and Bellwood Drive.

 SUBMITTED

SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek Association and the Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise have coordinated resources to install seven new bike racks at busy school bus stops within the Spring Creek Association boundaries.

Each year, individual Rotary Clubs are encouraged to apply for District Grant funds for small-scale, short-term activities that address needs in their community. Club members identify potential projects and then each District Grant committee chooses which activities it will fund.

In October of 2018, Jason Land, Lamoille resident and Sunrise Rotary Club Chair of the Community Projects Committee, asked the SCA Board to consider matching the club’s $2,000 grant award with a $2,000 donation to install new, semi-permanent racks at bus stops where the most students are picked up.

The SCA Board approved the request and installation began April 27 during the 18th Annual Take Pride Day in Spring Creek. Club members volunteered their labor to install the first bike rack at the Cascade Bus Stop in the Marina Hills District of the Association.

“The Spring Creek Association appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with local agencies to help improve our community,” said Jessie Bahr, asociation president and general manager.

