ELKO — The Rotary Youth Exchange program is accepting applications for host families in the Spring Creek and Lamoille area.
The high school exchange program sponsored by Rotary International provides an opportunity for students from around the world to come to the United States and for local students to spend a year on an international exchange.
“Th¬e students will live with two to three different families during their exchange, expanding their experience and creating lifetime friendships in the process,” said Rotarian Helen Hankins.
Inbound students offer knowledge of their country and its culture for the host family, siblings, students at the school they attend, and the community at large.
Host family criteria include providing a safe and secure home for the student.
Families must have the financial ability to provide room and board (no other expenditures are expected) and a willingness to learn about the student and their culture.
The program is approved by the U.S. State Department and operated under the rules and regulations of Rotary International.
For more information contact Hankins at helenhankins@gmail.com or 775-340-2031.
