ELKO -- The Rotary Club of Elko is sponsoring the Autumn Gala fundraiser Oct. 5 at the Elko Conference Center. This formal/semi-formal affair will include a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by a catered dinner and dancing to a nine-piece jazz band, Blues Addicts.
“The second annual fundraiser will make a positive financial impact on the local community and the Rotary International Polio Plus Campaign,” said Cheryl Paul, board member and Autumn Gala lead member. “We invite you to make this event even more successful than last year.”
The Autumn Gala is the biggest fundraiser of the year and the goal is to raise $15,000.
The Rotary Club of Elko is highly involved in the community, according to Paul. Each year the club gives a scholarship to an Elko and Spring Creek high school student. The Rotary Club of Elko was also able to offer a Great Basin College scholarship this year.
Rotary club holds high school speech contests each year with the winner having the ability to move on to a state-level competition. The club offers a dictionary to all county third graders through their dictionary program. The club also sponsors seven high school students each year to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp.
Many Elko County residents are aware that former Elko County Treasurer and longtime Rotarian Ceasar Salicchi was afflicted with polio. The Rotary Club of Elko will give 20 percent of all the funds raised from the Autumn Gala to PolioPlus.
Rotary International has been working on eradicating polio globally for more than 30 years. Since Rotary introduced its PolioPlus campaign the number of Polio cases worldwide has dropped 99 percent, and the virus remains endemic only in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.
Elko’s very own Pedro Marin will be the master of ceremonies for the event. Brandi Betancourt, owner of Allusive Images, will be there to capture the magical night. There will be raffle items and a silent auction.
Prior to the merger, Newmont donated a gold splatter and the club turned it into a custom piece of jewelry with the help of Blohm Jewelers.
Nevada Gold Mines, Ames Construction and Hunt and Sons are the biggest sponsors thus far.
The Autumn Gala is still looking for sponsorship and there are different levels to choose from. The club is also looking for “Friends of Rotary” sponsors for the raffle and silent auction.
To learn more about this event, visit the Rotary Club of Elko’s Facebook page. Individual ticket prices are $100 and can be purchased by contacting Rotarian Cheryl Paul at 340-5186.
Tickets can also be purchased from fellow Rotarians Abby Wheeler, Anna Fluellen, Mackenzie Gonzales or Lizz Todd. Online purchase is available at https://squareup.com/store/rotary-club-of-elko/.
