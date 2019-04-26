Ruby Mountain FFA state competition results

Learning to Do. Doing to Learn. Earning to Live. Living to Serve.
This is the motto that the Ruby Mountain FFA chapter proudly showed at the 90th Nevada FFA State convention in March. This convention was held at the University Nevada, Reno.
Forty-three members competed in various career development and leadership events. In the event of employment skill, the second high individual was Kaleb Brace and the third high individual was Azucena Gonzalez.
Agricultural Mechanics was the fourth high team, one point away from third. The team consisted of Blake Laughter, Cecil Laughlin, Shawn Nakamura, and Riley Hooper. Riley Madsen and Shelbi Hutchings.
Horse evaluation got first high team and they are going to Nationals in October. We had two individuals who made it in the top five: third high individual Sidnee Auge and fifth high individual Mackie Griggs. Other team members included Katie Ross, Andrea Flores, Dayanna Flores, and Aprilia Craven.
For extemporaneous speaking, our third high individual was Rebecca Stanton.
Floriculture got ninth high team. The team members are Bailey Weight, Katie Jerome, Adrian Leonhardt, Nevada Wachob, and Holly Hooper.
Milk quality placed sixth as a team with Azucena Gonzalez, Adriano Rodriguez, Adrian Leonhardt, and Keaton Englemeier.
Poultry Evaluation was the eleventh high team. Members include: Molly Hussey, Jorie Hussey, Shawn Harig, Logan Hansen.
Veterinary science placed ninth high team with Anna Moss, Alicia Saldana, Randi Preston, and Aprilia Craven.
FFA Creed was done by Giselle Ruiz, and our prepared public speaker was Lia McQueary.
Nevada Silver State FFA Degrees were awarded to Katie Ross, Adriano Rodriguez, Katie Jerome, Lia McQueary, Andrea Flores, and Bailey Weight.Proficiency awards were awarded to Cori Birdsill, Riley Hooper, and Katie Jerome, who all received bronze.
A gold emblem was awarded to Mackie Griggs, who is able to compete at Nationals in October. Mackie Griggs also won a $500 scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.