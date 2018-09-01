ELKO — The Ruby Mountain Relay held its first trail run in Lamoille Canyon on August 25.
Runners ran or hiked to Lamoille Lake, Liberty Pass and Island Lake on the beautiful, late-summer day. They participated either as teams of two to six runners completing 50 miles or as individuals in the half marathon category running to each destination once.
The first male in the half marathon was Eddie Gaul with a time of 3:54 followed by the first female, Gail Dice, with a time of 4:04.
In the full trail run, prizes were awarded in several categories but the first overall finisher was the Bristlecone Bikes Ultra Team with a time of 10:33. On that team were John Gull, Ryan Honea and George Skivington.
The RMR has put on its traditional two-day relay for the past six years. This year they tried the trail relay.
“It was fun to do something different,” said race director Robert Johnson. “We will go back to the traditional relay in 2019 but we will probably revisit this race as well.”
Participants loved the beautiful views, running trails, and the delicious food provided by Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and race volunteers. The RMR raises funds for the Northern Nevada Autism Network.
