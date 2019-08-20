ELKO — The seventh annual Ruby Mountain Relay was held on Aug. 16-17. This year, the race was run “backwards” with the start line at beautiful Angel Lake outside of Wells and the finish line at the Little Church of the Crossroads in picturesque Lamoille.
The overall winner of the race was I-B-Pro-Fun, which finished with a time of 27:49. In the ultra category — which consists of teams with only six runners instead of 12 — the winner was the Six Chicks with a time of 32:15.
The Ruby Mountain Relay wishes to thank its many sponsors and volunteers including Northern Nevada Regional Hospital, Bair Distributing, Newmont, and Barrick.
The next race will be the Cowboy Color Chase to be held in conjunction with the Elko County Fair on Aug. 31, at 8 a.m. For more information, see rubymountainrelay.com.
