Rugby training to start in Elko

ELKO -- Pacific Sports International and the Elko Convention Center are teaming up for annual winter rugby trainings and an award ceremony on Saturday.

Pacific Sports is part of an international rugby league with teams spanning from Hawaii to the Carolinas. They have plans to bring teams in during winter months for high elevation training during the off season. This will give teams more accustomed to tropical climates the chance to strengthen their skills in unfamiliar weather.

The organization has begun partnering with local hotels to provide temporary accommodations to the athletes, according to Elko Convention Center Tourism and Marketing Manager Tom Lester.

The partnership will not only bring more money to local hotels, it will increase spending at restaurants and shops throughout the downtown area. Lester said while the influx of athletes will drive up revenues, the local outreach to support the teams will also help greatly with things such as tailgate parties and ceremonies as well as post-award ceremony party in conjunction with the Maverick Casino.

In an attempt to increase locals' interest and support the tailgate party taking place between the college and high school, Lester said they will set up several large screens to watch the players on Warrior Field from a beer tent and live entertainment will be provided before the game.

The convention center is hoping the partnership will grow into an annual tradition, bringing in travelers for matches and other events.

Lester is hopeful that after the first year Pacific Sports could potentially eye Elko County lands to establish a permanent training facility. Centrally located between the markets of Salt Lake, the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Elko offers much of what PSI would need.

Saturday’s action begins at 10 a.m. and at the evening ceremony a trophy will be awarded to the USA National 9S Rugby winner with prize money of $21,000. Live entertainment and festivities will then continue at the Maverick.

Everyone is welcome to attend and show their support for Elko being the best place for PSI to build a new winter training ground.