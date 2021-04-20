Running the Empowered COVID-19K

ELKO — One year ago, in the height of the shutdown, Bethany Headley and Neena Moore chose to inspire and encourage others by running the first COVID-19K. Now with the nation heading toward stasis, the pair wanted to celebrate — celebrate health, celebrate friendship, celebrate overcoming; so, they organized another run, the Empowered COVID-19K. Unlike last year, where they ran alone at a 6-foot social distance, they had company.

This year the run was open to all members of Empower Fitness. Headley spread the word by posting on the gym’s Members Only Page and setting out sign-up sheets at the front desks.

“We had 80 sign up,” Headley said, “Some have had to drop out due to injury but that’s a lot more than last year.” In the end 30 ran, which was indeed more than the previous year, 15 times more.

“Last year we were trying to kinda fundraise and support our community. This year, now that things are more established in the community, things have settled down, we’re doing it more for empowerment and just to celebrate that we’ve made it this far and we’re still working out. We can do this.”

Last year’s run began at the gym in Spring Creek and ran mostly uphill to the Elko location. This year the course went in the opposite direction. Headley said the decision was a pragmatic one.