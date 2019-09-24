Rural murals unfurl

ELKO – After months of planning, fundraising and good-old-fashioned elbow grease, the Elko Mural Expo has begun.
“We are thrilled to be in Elko and kicking off the Mural Expo,” said Geralda Miller, co-director of the festival. “What’s most exciting is how the Elko community has rallied behind this. We now hope to see Elko residents come out this week and celebrate the beautiful art that’s about to change the landscape of their city.”
Miller and Eric Brooks manage Art Spot Reno, a nonprofit organization dedicated to arts and culture. In 2017 the pair organized their first mural expo in Reno. Miller and Brooks invited 30 artists to town to cover walls and change the shape and feel of downtown Reno.
After the highly successful event, the two decided they wanted to reach out to a rural Nevada community. Brooks contacted Catherine Wines, chair of the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board and asked about doing a similar project here.
“They just sent an email and said, ‘Can we do this in your town?’” said Wines.
The task was no small undertaking, but the two entities pulled together, and with a leap of faith, they got the ball rolling last October with the inaugural mural on the side of Ogi Deli.
Reno muralist Erik Burke designed the huge painting of a Basque girl and included other symbols of Basque culture. The process was highly visible in the community and, as Burke painted, the level of rubbernecking along Fifth and Commercial streets hit an all-time high. Before the paint was even dry, Art Spot Reno and Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board members felt like this “just might work.”
“Getting to partner with Art Spot Reno on such a large scale public art project is an exciting opportunity for the art and culture board,” said artist and board member Mica Johnson. “It’s inspiring to realize what we can accomplish with collaboration and hard work.”
“After nearly two years of community planning, it will be an absolute delight to see downtown Elko transform into a walkable outdoor gallery,” said Brooks. “The event is going to unify all who came to paint and all who come to watch. [This] will be a huge success because of how everyone has come together to make this project their own.”
An undertaking of this scale takes a lot of capital and fundraising was a major component. Nearly everyone seemed to be behind the project to beautify Elko. City government, local businesses, and the Downtown Business Association all jumped on board to pay for the more than $80,000 project.
“The DBA decided that we wanted a project that would have a lot of visual interest in the downtown,” said Brianne Clark, DBA president and owner of Evergreen Flower Shop and Events Co. “When this was brought to our attention we got very excited and felt it to be a very worthy cause.”
The DBA donated $25,000 toward the Elko Mural Expo.
“We wanted to support it and drive more traffic to it,” Clark said. “We wanted to hold a special wine walk in conjunction with the mural expo so people can have a fun, festive reason to come downtown.”
The wine walk will take place from 4 – 8 p.m. Sept. 28, starting at the Commercial Casino. The wine walk will overlap all of the murals in progress.
“We are also having a VIP experience for $75,” Clark said.
The VIP experience includes the wine walk, plus a get together at Hunter Ray’s with live music, craft cocktails, food pairings and artist meet and greets. VIP tickets are on sale at Elkodowntown.org and are limited to 200.
Last week Stephane Cellier came to Elko to get started on his wall, one of the largest, on the side of Vogue Services.
“I will use some technique from the 17th century called ‘grisaille,’ which means we paint in black and white first with colors on the top for transparency,” said Cellier, a French transplant who now calls Virginia City his home.
“The wall is really long and we just have a few days to paint it,” Cellier said. “I had to create a design I would be able to paint in such a short time. Now I can do my job.”
You have free articles remaining.
“My piece is “Sunflowers,” my “Ode to Van Gogh,” said local artist Simone Marie Turner.
Turner is painting one of the panels on the south side of Roy’s Market.
Other artists will paint the remaining segments along the wall adjacent to Turner’s work.
“The owner wanted to see a couple of sketches and this is what was approved,” Turner said.
Turner is managing the Artist Village, a vendor space available to local artists that will be set up in the parking lot behind 410 Idaho St.
“This is ‘Ground Zero’ for the information booth and the walking art tours.”
Turner is also leading an artistic endeavor called “Rubbish Receptacles Refurbished.”
Elko Sanitation has donated a number of metal trash bins for public painting and display around town.
“It’s a kid-geared event, so bring the kids down on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and paint your heart out,” Turner said.
Muralist Sebas Velasco and his helper, graffiti artist AlAin, have a special connection with Elko. Both men are from Spain and have Basque heritage.
After flying in from Europe, Brooks brought the artists to Elko Monday to become acquainted with the surroundings and meet people. Their work will take place on the south-facing wall of Vogue Laundry.
“When I take part in these kinds of projects I always have the condition that I do whatever I want,” Velasco said. “I always do something that fits the spot, the atmosphere, the village. Since there was this strong connection with the Basque community I want to have that connection with the Basque immigrants who came here.”
Velasco and AlLain had dinner at The Star Monday evening to meet a number of Basque locals and to take photos and gather information for the mural aesthetics.
After compiling the imagery, Velasco will design the mural on the computer. He then works with a grid and the texture of the building to bring out the details.
Velasco has been creating public art since he was about 15-years old. He started working on large-scale murals about five years ago. Velasco has created murals in Europe, the Dominican Republic, and this is his second mural in the United States. He created one other in Las Vegas.
Pedro Ormaza, a contributor to the mural expo, met up with the two men. Ormaza is Basque and owns a home in the Basque Country. The men were talking and discovered they shared a common friend.
Ormaza said he knows one of Velasco’s university instructors, according to Velasco.
“For us it is an amazing thing, just the fact that we have people in common with Pedro,” Velasco said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.