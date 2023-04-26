ELY — “Knowledge is power.” The phrase is common but one that Rural Nevada Development Corp. CEO Mary Kerner believes in as she advises a wide range of people with finances.

Every day, Kerner sees how financial knowledge is essential to women from all walks of life as she helps manage the statewide nonprofit that enables new business owners receive loans, assists buyers with down payments on their first homes, and provides weatherization assistance to homeowners for energy conservation and structure safety.

In addition to RNDC, she also teaches financial literacy at an alternative high school for at-risk students. The lessons can benefit young people who will be entering the workforce, buying a vehicle or moving out on their own.

“So many students graduate and have no idea the different types of insurance available, the pros and cons of home ownership, debit vs credit cards, budgets, and credit reports,” Kerner said. “Giving them the knowledge ahead of time is key so you don’t have people trying to repair their credit in their 20s or trying to get out from being upside down in a big asset like a vehicle or a house.”

“Giving them the tools early on helps set them on a path for lifelong success,” she added.

Born and raised in rural Nevada, Kerner first attended a school in Rhode Island before transferring to Colorado Technical University.

Married with five children, Kerner said she understands why financial education is essential for everyone — from working moms to high school graduates to senior citizens who suddenly become widowed without knowing how to read a bank statement.

She said she is also driven to help others beyond the RNDC office.

“I have a passion for helping others, but it’s not always related to my job,” Kerner explained. “As I work with people, helping them achieve their business or housing goals, it drives me more. I enjoy being of service to others.”

Kerner worked in the banking industry for eight years before leading the nonprofit organization. Starting 21 years ago at RNDC, she has worked with people who live in rural areas and are either seeking safe, affordable housing or wanting to start a business.

Although she believes “the rurals are more adequately funded” for small businesses than in the past when most of it went to urban areas, Kerner said rural business owners are feeling the effects of inflation.

“They must pay more to have their inventory delivered and they don’t want to price gouge their customers,” she explained. She advises new entrepreneurs to research as much as they can and reach out to their local Small Business Development Center for free “in-depth information like traffic counts or other specifics.”

Kerner, who will be speaking at the Women in Business Masquerade Party dinner on April 26, said she would focus on encouraging women to gain the tools they need in building their careers and raising their families.

“I’ll be speaking about empowering women to [become educated] to make informed decision-making in their personal and professional lives,” she said. “Empowering women goes a long way.”

“It’s the same reason why it’s important for students. If somebody explains to them how a credit report works, maybe they were misinformed and didn’t know. How many times have you come across someone who is fully dependent on a partner and all of a sudden, now they’re on their own for whatever reason – a bad breakup, for example – now they have no credit or their credit is completely ruined and they had no idea.”

“I think it’s important to empower them to have these tools and know going in that these are important if you’re going to take out credit in your name, and understand what a debit vs. credit means, how important it is to make payments on time.”

Budgeting is also necessary to understand. “Do you have enough funds if you buy this now, do you have enough to make a payment next month on your paycheck?”

Understanding household finances can lead to finding success in life.

“Being successful doesn’t mean having five-star credit, or becoming a movie star. Being successful means you are managing yourself well and you are able to live within your means. That’s a success,” Kerner explained.

Kerner welcomes anyone at any stage of their life to reach out to learn about the basics of finances, buying a house or starting their own business.

“Anyone who we can empower to gain the knowledge, [it will] always be useful. Knowledge is power.”