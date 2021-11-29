Rural Nevada Startup Pitch Competition held at GBC

CARSON CITY – Stargazer Inn and Bristlecone Outfitters of Baker won the second Rural Nevada Startup Pitch Competition held Nov. 11 at Great Basin College in Elko, Western Nevada College in Carson City, and online.

“I would like to congratulate Liz Woolsey for putting together the winning pitch,” said Patty Herzog, Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development Director of Rural Economic and Community Development. “This is the second year for rural pitch day and the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nevada that includes mentorship, access to capital and an opportunity to network among competitors continues to grow.”

Cash prize money was provided by Nevada Gold Mines, NV Energy, NNRDA, NNDA, Battle Born Fund, SWCREDA and SBDC with additional awards coming from StartUpNV, Regarding Sales, and the Audacity Institute. Each company had five minutes to make their pitch and then answered questions from judges for five minutes.

The Stargazer Inn and Bristlecone Outfitters, represented by Woolsey, earned $2,500, entry into StartUpNV’s AngelNV Startup Competition for a chance to win $200,000, and a sales strategy session with Regarding Sales for first place. The Stargazer Inn and Bristlecone Outfitters is located in Baker, and will provide a general supply store and lodging for hikers and campers exploring the Great Basin National Park.

Big Timber Industries in Spring Creek, represented by Billy Sage Williams, earned $1,500 for second place and the $250 Audience Choice Award. Big Timber Industries delivers firewood all over rural Nevada. This company cuts downed trees in burned areas and delivers directly to customers' homes, providing convenience at a reduced price compared to other companies.

AOE Greens in Carson City, represented by founder Taylor Parrish, earned $1,000 for third place and Founder Doctor prize from Audacity Institute. AOE Greens has a patented aquaculture system for growing quick, high value crops for restaurants.

This year a youth track was added for rural students in 8th through 12th grade. This track was funded through generous donation from Nevada Gold Mines. Three young entrepreneurs pitched their businesses and were awarded cash prizes.

KrafterK in Spring Creek, represented by Kycin Manzanares, earned $2,500 for first place. KrafterK is a 3-D printing business that manufactures a personalized product that fits on a miner’s tool belt, providing easier access to tools.

Zander Professionals in Spring Creek, represented by Zander Heit, earned $1,500 for second place. Zander Professionals offers mobile auto and truck detailing for individuals and companies.

Howell’s Homemade Cookies in Spring Creek, represented by Christina Howell, earned $1,000 for third place. Howell’s Homemade Cookies are delicious cookies made with top quality ingredients for parties and to give as gifts.

All youth entrepreneurs received a Creating Value Proposition offered by Liz Heiman of Regarding Sales.

GOED partnered with StartUpNV, Biz Assembly, Great Basin College, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Nevada Department of Business and Industry, the Audacity Institute, Northern Nevada Development Authority, Western Nevada College, the Ozmen Center at UNR, the Nevada Small Business Development Center and the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension to expand an entrepreneurial network outside of Nevada’s urban areas.

More information available at https://goed.nv.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0