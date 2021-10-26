Saddle-trained wild horses sell for average $5,230

RENO — The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-trained wild horse and burro adoption earlier this month at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center south of Carson City, and all 14 animals showcased at the event were adopted.

Thirteen wild horses and one burro from herd management areas located on BLM Nevada-administered public lands were trained for approximately four months by inmate trainers in the NNCC program and offered for adoption during a competitive-bid adoption event.

Successful bidders paid a total of $69,600 for the horses with the average price of $5,230 per horse. The burro from the Seven Troughs herd management area was adopted for $1,600.

With bids starting at $150, the event’s saddle-trained wild horse top bid of $7,000 went for “Clyde”, a 14.3 hand, 3-year-old Gray gelding, gathered from the Eagle HMA located outside of Ely. He will remain with his adopters here in Nevada.

The successful bidders officially adopted their horses and after properly caring for their adopted horses for one year, the adopters are eligible to receive title, or ownership, from the Federal government. The BLM uses its adoption program as a primary tool to place these iconic animals into private care. The horses and burros available for adoption typically come from overpopulated herds on public lands where available vegetation and water can become scarce as populations grow. There are no natural predators that can effectively control wild horse and burro population growth on public lands.

Many people have found it personally challenging and rewarding to adopt a wild horse or burro. Additionally, it is a chance to care for, and then own, a part of America’s heritage. The BLM has placed more than 270,000 wild horses and burros into private care since 1971. Many of those animals have become excellent pleasure, show, work or companion animals.

The next saddle-trained wild horse adoption and competitive-bid auction at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center is scheduled Feb. 26.

