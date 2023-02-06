ELKO -- Elko High School junior Ashlee Sandoval won first place at the Elko County Poetry Out Loud Competition held Jan. 17. She will advance to the Nevada Poetry Out Loud state competition March 11 in Reno.

Sandoval will have the chance to compete at the national competition held in May in Washington D.C. EHS junior Katherine Winer placed second and EHS freshman Natasha Tervort placed third. These students competed against seven other Elko County School District high school students.

The Nevada Arts Council is proud to present Poetry Out Loud. Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, this exciting program is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition to high schools across the nation.

This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life.