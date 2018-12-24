OSINO – Jeff Williams a 37-year retired resident of Osino who is known for giving back to the community, surprised children at the bus stop Friday when he arrived as a very jolly Santa.
Williams has been on numerous county boards and commissions, and is always a mentor to the business community and parents.
He teamed up with residents of Osino about 15 years ago to build the bus stop shed that shelters the Osino children today.
Williams has been a supporter of the Osino crossing guard team for the last five years, working with the Elko County Sheriff’s Department and parents.
The group started as parent volunteers and now includes two main daily guards, Kathryn Bravo and Barbara Palmer.
Rain or shine, these ladies are out there to protect the kids and the bus driver in increasingly busy traffic.
With the recent paving of Victory Boulevard in Osino, pedestrians are in greater danger near the paths of higher speed drivers.
The sheriff’s department has tried to step up their patrols and has been seen pulling over more speeders on this new road section than ever before.
