Santa's reindeer get permit for Nevada visit

ELKO -- Santa's reindeer will be on official business when they visit here this weekend, according to Nevada State Veterinarian J.J. Goicoechea.

A copy of a permit from the Alaska State Veterinarian was posted this week on the Nevada Department of Agriculture’s Facebook page.

“The NDA reviews requests for entry to ensure any movement of animals comply with Nevada laws to protect public health and our agricultural industries,” stated the announcement.

The certificate lists nine reindeer by name – including Rudolph. All of them were identified as males, except Vixen. The consignee was made out to “Good Girls and Boys of Nevada.”

On a more serious note, Goicoechea reminds ranchers that Nevada livestock brands must be renewed by Dec. 31.

Dr. Goicoechea is currently serving as interim veterinarian following the resignation of Dr. Amy Mitchell of Las Vegas in October.

He previously served as state veterinarian from 2016 to 2019, and has 20 years of experience in private veterinary practice.