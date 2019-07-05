ELKO – Four members of one family have obtained their CDL Class A licenses through the Great Basin College Commercial Driver License Program.
Cassandra, Kendall, Katelyn and Kodi Sasse are now ready to “hit the road.”
According to Angie de Braga, director of continuing education and community outreach, the program started with a grant from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The industry supporters are Nevada Gold Mines, Pilot Thomas Logistics, Savage, KC Transport and Saconix.
Cassandra, Kendall and Katelyn began class on Jan. 14.
“I believe all three were immediately employed,” said de Braga.“They are driving a variety of trucks, so it’s really interesting. They all love their new occupations.”
Kodi Sasse enrolled in the May 20 class. On June 26, she passed and earned her CDL class A license, according to de Braga.
“I did the DMV last week,” said Kodi. “I am still currently looking [for a job.]”
The Sasse family decided to break into two groups to go to school because there is a younger sibling that needed someone at home full time. After the others graduated Kodi entered into the program.
“I wanted to wait until after I turned 21,” she said. “After that age you can go out of state.”
“We had a good time,” said Cassandra, mother to the other three Sasses. “I enjoyed going with the kids. Our experience was really good.”
Each CDL Class A training session runs for six weeks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The participants receive hands-on training where they learn to both manually and automatically shift the truck.
GBC has a new Kenworth truck that the students love driving. The instructor is Kenneth Pope, who has more than 22 years’ experience in the trucking industry as a driver and a trainer.
“The demand for heavy and tractor-trailer operators is expected to grow 6 percent nationally and 11 percent in Nevada between 2016 and 2026, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
At this time, the GBC program trains approximately 28 drivers per year.
