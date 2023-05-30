Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELKO – Schneider Electric Inc., in conjunction with their channel partner CED Elko, recently donated more than $240,000 worth of automation software, electrical materials and equipment to the Great Basin College Instrumentation Technology Program.

According to Strategic Account Executive David Rogers, Schneider Electrical chose GBC for their donation to assist in the development of training programs and building a strong, educated workforce.

“Schneider Electric is a company that lives and believes in sustainability. Sustainability starts with an educated work force,” Rogers said. “The next generation must be equipped with the right tools and knowledge to achieve the KPIs of their future employers. Graduates from this program will have a distinct advantage, and we are honored to play a part in this.”

“On behalf of Great Basin College, I would like to thank Schneider Electric for donating this equipment,” said Thomas Tolbert, GBC Instructor. “Instrumentation is an ever-evolving industry; thus it is vital to stay current with technological advancements to provide our students and community with the highest quality of technical education possible.”

The Instrumentation Technology Program at GBC prepares technicians to work in the heart of industrial automation, specifically in the measurement and automatic control of hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, electrical, and mechanical processes used in industrial operations. “Through this donation from Schneider Electric, students complete coursework and problem-solve real issues utilizing the exact same equipment and software they may encounter in the workforce,” Tolbert added.

The donation from Schneider Electric created four lab workstations where students can perform hands-on tasks related to their instruction work and simulate real-world issues to build critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Complete with touchscreens to run software, the equipment provided by Schneider Electric has created a state-of-the-art classroom.