ELKO – Zachary Johnson, son of Gary and Sarah Johnson of Elko, is the grandson of an aviation enthusiast whose tales of flying captivated the child. Zach soon developed a similar fascination with airplanes. According to his mother, upon hearing them overhead, the boy would run outside to watch Casino Express jets approach the Elko Airport.
At 13, Zach took an introductory flight in a small plane and began taking lessons. Now 17 and an Elko High School senior, Zach is completing a term as commander of the local Civil Air Patrol cadet squadron. Finances have slowed his progress, but that won’t be a problem anymore.
In October, a committee of pilots chose him to be the sixth recipient of the Sauveur and Julie Elizagoyen Memorial Aviation Scholarship. The scholarship will cover 75 percent of the cost of his remaining flight instruction and ground school.
Norma Elizagoyen funded the scholarship in 2012 to memorialize her husband’s and daughter’s love of flying. Norma wanted others to experience their passion for flight. Though Norma has passed, her generosity lives on in those whose dreams of flying the scholarship makes possible.
Members of the scholarship selection committee take their responsibility to Norma, her husband, and daughter seriously, seeking applicants they hope will share the Sauveur’s and Julie’s passion for flying.
Asked about his plans, Zach said he intends to enlist in the military after high school and hopes to get an aviation-related assignment. He said he is considering flying cargo for a company such as FedEx or United Parcel Service after his military service. Cargo isn’t fussy about a few landing bumps, he said.
When not piloting one of El Aero’s single-engine Cessna aircraft, Zach enjoys “flying” various military and commercial jets on his computer’s flight simulator. He says he enjoys flying Boeing’s 767 the most.
For those who share Zach's interest in flying, the application period for the 2019 scholarship will be announced in late May or June. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of Elko County, and at least 16 years old.
