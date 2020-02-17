Scholarships for Nevada students

WGU Nevada
ELKO — WGU Nevada will help students in rural Nevada pursue higher education with 40 scholarships to be awarded in 2020. Each scholarship will be valued at $2,500 to new WGU Nevada students in any of the college degree programs in IT, healthcare, business, or K-12 education.
WGU Nevada has $100,000 in scholarships available statewide as part of the rural initiative, called the Silver State Rural Scholarship campaign. Rural residents of Nevada need to apply prior to Aug. 31, 2020.
“The road to earning college degrees has changed over the years, and WGU students have discovered a more flexible and affordable way to achieve this through our online, accredited, competency-based format,” said WGU Nevada Chancellor Spencer Stewart. “Many times, rural residents can find college accessibility challenging. We understand that and are proud to provide WGU as a premier online choice for adult learners seeking higher education degrees.”
According to Lisa Cash, WGU has been a smart choice as she pursues a degree in a top workforce area.
You have free articles remaining.
“I chose WGU for several reasons, one being that it had a mentor program,” said Lisa Cash, a WGU Nevada student in Elko, Nev. “My mentor’s name is Chris, and I love him.
He always knows what I’m up to, he cheers me on, has never doubted me, he cares about what I’m doing outside of school, and has contagious energy. Life threw major curves at me, and I had to put schooling on hold for a while. If it weren’t for WGU, the Priority Applicant Scholarship, and the flexible scheduling, I would still have to put my life on hold.”
For more information or to apply for the scholarship, students should visit https://www.wgu.edu.
Greater Nevada Credit Union
CARSON CITY — Since 2000 Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) has awarded nearly $460,000 in scholarships. This year, GNCU is offering 25 $2,000 scholarships to students age 24 and younger and five $2,000 scholarships to students 25 years of age and older for the 2020-2021 school year. The application deadline is March 27, 2020.
The scholarship program, sponsored and administered annually by the credit union, is available to Greater Nevada members and their families. Scholarships are awarded based on each applicant’s financial need, academic performance, community involvement, and educational and career goals. The scholarships can be used for tuition, course registration, special classes or laboratory fees, room and board, textbooks and class materials.
Visit www.gncu.org/scholarships for more information, including selection criteria, and to access the application. For more information about Greater Nevada Credit Union visit gncu.org or call 775-882-2060.