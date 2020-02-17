Scholarships for Nevada students

WGU Nevada

ELKO — WGU Nevada will help students in rural Nevada pursue higher education with 40 scholarships to be awarded in 2020. Each scholarship will be valued at $2,500 to new WGU Nevada students in any of the college degree programs in IT, healthcare, business, or K-12 education.

WGU Nevada has $100,000 in scholarships available statewide as part of the rural initiative, called the Silver State Rural Scholarship campaign. Rural residents of Nevada need to apply prior to Aug. 31, 2020.

“The road to earning college degrees has changed over the years, and WGU students have discovered a more flexible and affordable way to achieve this through our online, accredited, competency-based format,” said WGU Nevada Chancellor Spencer Stewart. “Many times, rural residents can find college accessibility challenging. We understand that and are proud to provide WGU as a premier online choice for adult learners seeking higher education degrees.”

According to Lisa Cash, WGU has been a smart choice as she pursues a degree in a top workforce area.

“I chose WGU for several reasons, one being that it had a mentor program,” said Lisa Cash, a WGU Nevada student in Elko, Nev. “My mentor’s name is Chris, and I love him.