School Briefs

Ward graduates from Eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. -- Eastern Oregon University awarded 389 degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Among the graduates was Paul Ward of Elko, Bachelor of Science in Emergency Medical Services Administration.

“EOU extends congratulations to the class of 2021 and takes great pride in the achievement of all alumni,” stated the announcement.

As Oregon's Rural University, EOU serves students at its main campus in La Grande, as well as online and at 11 regional centers across the state. Visit eou.edu for more information and to apply.

Local students admitted to Utah State

LOGAN, Utah -- Utah State University is excited to welcome more than 4,100 first-year college students to campus as the university begins the fall 2021 semester.

The following local students were admitted:

Kaden Konakis and Louise Neff from Elko; Samuel Tomera from Spring Creek; and McKenli Myers, Mackenzie Wachtel and Kolby Weeks from Wells.