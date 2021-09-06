School Briefs

Ward graduates from Eastern Oregon
LA GRANDE, Ore. -- Eastern Oregon University awarded 389 degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Among the graduates was Paul Ward of Elko, Bachelor of Science in Emergency Medical Services Administration.
“EOU extends congratulations to the class of 2021 and takes great pride in the achievement of all alumni,” stated the announcement.
Local students admitted to Utah State
LOGAN, Utah -- Utah State University is excited to welcome more than 4,100 first-year college students to campus as the university begins the fall 2021 semester.
The following local students were admitted:
Kaden Konakis and Louise Neff from Elko; Samuel Tomera from Spring Creek; and McKenli Myers, Mackenzie Wachtel and Kolby Weeks from Wells.
"We are thrilled to welcome these students to the Aggie family," said President Noelle E. Cockett. "The energy, talents, and enthusiasm this new cohort will bring to our campuses is greatly appreciated. We look forward to seeing what the class of 2025 will accomplish and cannot wait to be a part of their academic growth and success."
Eastern Oregon honor roll
LA GRANDE, Ore. - Eastern Oregon University named 556 students to the dean's list for the 2021 spring term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Recipients from Spring Creek are Xzavier Edson, STM and Health Science, Health and Human Performance; and Kaitlyn McLeod, STM and Health Science, Physical Activity & Health.
EOU students experience the Eastern Edge with hands-on learning, one-on-one mentorship from faculty, and the critical thinking skills to lead their communities.