United States Marines Private First Class Fox and Private Wiley recently graduated from Marine Corps Recruit training in San Diego. They will now continue their Marine Combat Training at the School of Infantry.

——-

Sergio Soriano was crowned king and Jackie Berumen was crowned queen at Wells High School’s homecoming football game on Sept. 19 during halftime.

The pair are seniors and also cousins.

——-

Keely Creel of Elko has won a $1,000 scholarship given by Northern Nevada Mensa.

Creel, the daughter of Kevin and Leslie Creel, began her freshman year at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, this month with a major in civil engineering.

Mensa is an international group with the only requirement for membership a score in the top two percent on a standard IQ test.

Mensa’s local group includes all of northern Nevada.

