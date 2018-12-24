ELKO – The Elko County School District has honored three teachers and three classified staff members in its STARS (Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students) award program.
Francine Roland and Diana Schroeder were selected as the Elko County School District December STARS.
Roland is a professional educator from West Wendover Elementary School and Diana Schroeder is a para-educator at Spring Creek Elementary School.
Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith presented Roland her award along with a $50 Amazon gift card and Diana Schroeder her award along with a $50 Amazon gift card.
Starla Giere and Amy Brough were selected as the Elko County School District’s November STARS.
Giere is a professional educator from Spring Creek Elementary School and Amy Brough is a custodian at Wells Elementary School. Smith presented Giere her award along with a $50 Amazon gift card and Amy Brough her award along with a $50 Amazon gift card.
Bob Echeverria and KangKang Ma were selected as the Elko County School District’s October STARS.
Echeverria is a recently retired professional educator from Elko High School and KangKang Ma is a computer technician at Elko County School District. Smith presented Echeverria his award along with a $50 Amazon gift card and Kang Kang Ma her award along with a $50 Amazon gift card.
The STARS Program is solely funded by private donations from Elko Federal Credit Union, LP Insurance and Newmont. Wild Rose Florist provides the presentation bouquets for each award recipient.
