School district launches innovative programs

ELKO – Students can go online for free tutoring from a company called Paper under one of Elko County School District’s innovative programs. The tutors can guide them in their studies and even read over essays, reports and resumes.

In another program called Elevate K-12, students in three ECSD schools are interacting virtually with a teacher in their classrooms for advanced subjects. The school district started this program to cover a shortage of teachers in upper-level subjects.

ECSD unveiled the tutoring program this school year, and Candace Tournhau, director of elementary education, recently reported to school trustees that there had been 2,935 tutoring sessions throughout the district so far. The most common subject is basic algebra.

“Fifth-graders seem to ask the most,” she said, but the program is open to all grades, including adult education students. “Just sign in and ask a question.”

Nadia Jack, a student representative to the school board for a recent meeting in Jackpot, told the board she has access to Paper on her Chromebook “and I have checked it out. The site is very helpful, especially with essay checking.”

She said she likes the after-school availability of Paper, and thinks it is “super cool for students. I think this is a very good thing.”

ECSD’s website states that “Paper tutors act as 24/7 teaching assistants, so teachers can allocate instructional time effectively knowing their students have an extra helping hand. Teachers are always able to review student sessions to identify learning gaps and adjust their instruction as needed.”

The website features YouTube videos to explain Paper, and there is a sign-in link for students.

Sarah Jolley, technology coordinator and digital coach for ECSD put together a tutorial video for district use that shows how to get started on Paper using Google Classroom, which is what Elko County students use.

In a presentation to the school board, PJ Garcia, partnership manager for Canadian-based Paper, said the mission is to close the educational gap for ECSD students, and the company provides “instant 24-7 tutor support in four languages,” including English, Spanish, French and Mandarin.

Paper covers more than 200 subjects, he said.

Garcia said employees of Paper don’t give students the answers but help the students understand where there may be a learning gap and “provide nudges.” Students can create avatars, as well, to personalize their Paper site, and they can receive points.

“Students can upload papers and get feedback from a live person within 24 hours,” Garcia said, including essays, reports and resumes. All interactions are transparent and recorded, and teachers have access.

He said Paper can be accessed not only on Chromebooks but on any laptop at home or at a library and on cellphones.

Sarah Lucas of Paper illustrated in the presentation how a Paper session could work, showing how an equation could be drawn and sent during a live chat session. The longest session for Paper was 14 hours on calculus.

She also said she recommends that for the younger grades teachers introduce Paper in the classroom, and she said there are webinars for parents and guardians to learn more.

Trustee Matt McCarty said Paper was a “great concept.”

Superintendent Clayton Anderson said Paper can be used in the classroom, as well as at home, and teachers have been encouraged to explain Paper to their students.

“It will absolutely just bolster and help out teachers,” he said on Sept. 13.

“Paper cost us $219,676.47 this year and was paid for out of ESSER III,” said Kayla Church, communications specialist for the school district, referring to federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds that are expiring.

She said via email that the school district has applied for two more years of Paper grant money through a state program and has received approval, although the district is still waiting for final subaward documents.

Elevate K-12

The Elevate K-12 program that provides a live instructor virtually also is funded through a federal ESSER III grant, according to Cody Krenka, director of human resources for the district. He said the cost is $8,200 per class period.

“The current invoice available in accounts payable shows that we paid them $151,700 for our current course load from Elevate K12,” Krenka said.

The grant money has been allocated for the next semester as well, but there are options if the district doesn’t need or want the program in the second semester, he recently told trustees.

The school district started the Elevate K-12 program after the administration couldn’t find teachers or long-term substitutes to cover certain upper-level subjects, Krenka said.

The program is in progress at Elko High School, Spring Creek High School and Owyhee’s middle and high schools. Elevate K-12 is covering Spanish, math and middle-school science with the virtual teachers.

“The teacher is live every day” on a screen in the classroom, and the teacher can interact with the students, who have Chromebooks they can also use during the session. There also is a long-term substitute teacher in the room who handles portions of the workload, Krenka said.

He said there have been a “few kinks” in the program, and students take longer to “warm up to someone who is on the screen,” but “this is what we had to do.”

Church said Elevate K-12 representatives visited Oct. 7 to see how their program was working out.

The Chicago-based company’s website states that “nothing can replace a real teacher in a classroom, but we’re close. Our certified teachers, curriculum and technology brings your classrooms to life.” And Elevate K-12 states that it is helping overcome the nationwide teacher shortage.