School District names May STARS award recipients

ELKO — Debra Hash and Anna Slade were selected as the Elko County School District's May Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients.

Hash is a third-grade elementary school teacher at Liberty Peak Elementary School.

She was nominated by Kayla Dailey-Reynolds, a parent of a student is Hash’s class this year. She explained Hash has helped her daughter catch up academically despite the circumstances brought on by the pandemic.

“Our daughter was falling farther and farther behind, from the end of first-grade to the beginning of third-grade. Mrs. Hash made sure to call us and talk to us about how she was doing in class, so we could work as a team to help her not only want to go to school but grow academically,” said Dailey-Reynolds.

“She [Hash] recognized the signs of dyslexia and asked if we wanted our daughter tested. Mrs. Hash now stays after school three days a week to tutor using the Barton program with our daughter. It has been a lifesaver. Our daughter now loves going to school and doesn't cry every night trying to read her homework. She received the most important award for her MAPS testing in both math and reading, and none of this would have been possible without Mrs. Hash. We truly believe that she will be the reason our daughter succeeds with her education. Mrs. Hash stepped up when we were running out of hope.”

Slade is an Accounts Payable Technician at Central Office, nominated by colleague Cheryl Porter.

Porter shared, “Anna demonstrates a positive and kind attitude every day. She is always willing to take on any task asked of her. She has contact with all school sites regarding Mastercard, deposits, purchase orders, etc. She is always courteous and respectful of others. Her willingness to help others in any situation is evident. Being that Anna works in the Finance Department at Central Office she is a behind the scenes employee. Her work helps the District run smoothly so that the administrative staff at school sites can devote their time and attention to the staff, parents, and students at their site. Elko County School District is very fortunate to have Anna on its team.”

Each recipient received a $50 Amazon gift card, donated by LP Insurance, Print n Copy, and Elko Federal Credit Union; and flowers donated by Evergreen Flower and Gift Shop.

Nominations for the 2022-2023 school year will be open again this fall. The nomination form can be found on the STARS webpage: https://www.ecsdnv.net/STARS-Program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0