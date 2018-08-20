Two SCHS students win Law Day contest
CARSON CITY – Two Spring Creek High School graduates have been named winners of the Nevada Supreme Court 2018 Law Day Essay Contest.
Justice Lidia S. Stiglich announced the five winners, including first-place honors for Ruben Candelaria and second-place honors for Keegan Murphy.
The contest gives rural Nevada high school students an opportunity to describe the importance of the third branch of government. The essay theme, “Separation of Powers: Framework for Freedom,” asked students to examine how the legislative, executive, and judicial powers interact and focus on how each branch serves as a check on the power of the others.
First place winners received a certificate and a $100 prize. Second place winners received a certificate and a $50 prize.
“I am very proud of the winners of this contest,” Stiglich said. “All of the essays reflected an understanding of how the judiciary works to keep all of the branches of government in check.”
The Essay Contest was part of nationwide Law Day events sponsored by the American Bar Association and furthered a commitment by the Nevada Supreme Court to expose students to the judicial branch of government.
Steflik receives BYU Alumni grant
ELKO – Cameron Steflik of the BYU Alumni Elko chapter has received a replenishment grant of $2,000.
“Elko is filled with amazing people,” he said. “I have many to be thankful for and I owe much to teachers, church leaders, coaches, and parents. I most likely will not have an opportunity to fully repay these people directly for what they have given me. However, I do have the opportunity to help others on their journey through life. To me the principle of replenishment means making a better future for others to thank those that have made my future possible.”
To continue the tradition of helping students achieve their goals, visit the BYUAlumniElko page on Facebook.
Powell earns degree in Wyoming
Sierra Rebecca Powell of Spring Creek received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wyoming at the end of the spring semester.
The university provides quality undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,397 students from all 50 states and 91 countries. Established in 1886, UW is a nationally recognized research institution with accomplished faculty and world-class facilities.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at www.uwyo.edu.
