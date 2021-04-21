SCHS drama brings cowboy play to life

Spring Creek High School’s Drama II class put on a short comedic play to entertain the people of the town. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, SCHS had to cancel the plays that students had worked so hard to prepare. Luckily, this year, students got the chance to shine on-stage with their production of “The Day Black Bart Balderdash and Dangerous Dan McGrew Went to Dueling at Miss Kitty’s Golden Nugget Saloon.” The play is about two knuckle-head cowboys who start to duel, but continuously get interrupted by the laws of the land and the people involved.
Since there are still health precautions that students and teachers must partake in, the drama students and Mrs. Binger used some creative liberty in making sure the play went smoothly. Instead of face masks, many of the actors wore bandanas to cover their faces, adding to the western theme of the play.
Taurin Swafford, who played Charlie, brought his own harmonica to play for parts of the production. Along with the harmonica, another actor, Camden Mortenson, who played the Concerned Citizen, impressed the audience with his gentle guitar strumming.
Noah Doyle, who played the Doc, and McKenzy Tom who played Maxine Macabre, dazzled the stage with their contrasting “life and death” aesthetic of their characters. Deuce Sluice, played by Jackson Jones, wreaked havoc on the town before coming in to unleash some chaos at the saloon.
Lucy Potts played Miss Kitty, the sole owner of the Golden Nugget Saloon, who made sure to keep her business in tip-top shape while maniacs came in, waving guns around. The Mayor, played by Nicolas Spence, played his role well and made sure laws were being upheld. Ryan Van Patten, who played Sammy Sluice, surely put a smile on everyone’s face with his naivety and tomfoolery.
Fiona Fogbound, the town treasurer, was played by Harper Wines who did a fantastic job of maintaining the law alongside the Mayor. Sadee Peterson played the widow Bridget O’Hara, hunted for the varmint who shot her dog, but ended up with a date to replace her deceased husband. Landon Ritter played Adam Cropkiller, a man on a mission to punish Deuce Sluice for kicking his cat.
Finally, the two main characters of the play were Black Bart Balderdash played by William Tournahu and Dangerous Dan McGrew played by Tristin Thomsen. These two boys made a scene once Dan accused Bart of cheating at poker.
The play ran for two nights, April 12 and 13. Families, students and friends all attended the 30-minute show at no cost, and left with smiles on their faces, chatting about how well the production went. Each student along with Mrs. Binger put on a phenomenal performance. This was just the thing needed in a community recovering from the pandemic.
Noah Doyle is a senior journalism student at Spring Creek High School.