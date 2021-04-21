SCHS drama brings cowboy play to life

Spring Creek High School’s Drama II class put on a short comedic play to entertain the people of the town. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, SCHS had to cancel the plays that students had worked so hard to prepare. Luckily, this year, students got the chance to shine on-stage with their production of “The Day Black Bart Balderdash and Dangerous Dan McGrew Went to Dueling at Miss Kitty’s Golden Nugget Saloon.” The play is about two knuckle-head cowboys who start to duel, but continuously get interrupted by the laws of the land and the people involved.

Since there are still health precautions that students and teachers must partake in, the drama students and Mrs. Binger used some creative liberty in making sure the play went smoothly. Instead of face masks, many of the actors wore bandanas to cover their faces, adding to the western theme of the play.

Taurin Swafford, who played Charlie, brought his own harmonica to play for parts of the production. Along with the harmonica, another actor, Camden Mortenson, who played the Concerned Citizen, impressed the audience with his gentle guitar strumming.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}