SCHS Drama's upcoming plays

After a long year, the Drama I class at Spring Creek High School is putting on two productions.

Payge Walz, Hayden Youngblood, Joseph Muth, Alyssa Openshaw, Mathew Putzier, Julie Syndergaard, Eli Moreno, Tristen Tout, Kristyna Testerman, Johnny Slade-Rynearson, Dillon Jammerman, Connor Wilikie, and Jeremiah Ricketts will all be playing their respective roles in "10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse" by Don Zolidis at 7 p.m. May 3 in the Spring Creek High School multipurpose room.

On May 4, come see Caitlyn Simon, Jack Tabor, Nathan Sanders, and Caleb Thrasher in "13 Signs you Should Stop Being a Pirate" by A.M. Ditton at 7 p.m. in the Spring Creek High School multipurpose room. We hope to see you there.

The students have all worked very hard to make these productions happen. Mrs. Binger, the director of the drama program at SCHS, has brought so much entertainment to Spring Creek through her Drama class and is greatly appreciated.

Noah Doyle is a senior journalism student at Spring Creek High School.

