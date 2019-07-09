SPRING CREEK – A Spring Creek High School FBLA competitor took first place in job interview at the National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Samuel Claridge placed no. 1 in job interview against 112 competitors at the conference that took place June 27 through July 3.
Adviser Tiffany Williams said Claridge’s top-ranking achievement in a performance event was the first she had seen in her nine years of advising and teaching business at SCHS.
“There is less than a one percent chance of a student getting up on that stage in the top 10,” Williams said.
Claridge, along with Harrison Jones, also received a $1,000 scholarship for winning the business achievement award.
Claridge and Jones graduated from Spring Creek High School on June 7.
More than 13,000 of America’s best and brightest high school students traveled to San Antonio, TX to “create, lead and inspire” as they competed for the opportunity to win more than $175,000 in cash awards.
Participants from across the United States and abroad attended this exciting conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks, and participate in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events.
The comprehensive national competitive events program is sponsored by FBLA-PBL, which recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. For many students, the competitive events are the capstone activity of their academic careers.
In addition to competitions, students immersed themselves in interactive workshops, visited an information-packed exhibit hall, and heard from motivational speakers on a broad range of business topics.
Among the other 16 competitors were Rigg Christensen in sports & entertainment Management; Grace Pepiot, Jordan Tanner and Alyssa Kelton in broadcast journalism; Michala Matovina in e-portfolio; Samuel Claridge in job interview; Harrison Jones in personal finance; Noah Harris in accounting I; Vyanett Lara, Azeneth Lara, Lizeth Lara in public service announcements on soft skills; Kylee and Kaydence Anderson in introduction to business presentation on Giving Tuesday; Shailee Anderson in public speaking, and Emily Soloway and Slate Fuller in emerging business issues on microchipping in the workplace.
Williams congratulated everyone and praised them for their work at the competition.
“Great job! Thank you to the Elko community, parents, and the Elko County School District for all your support,” Williams said.
