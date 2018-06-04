ELKO – It is only suitable that an up-and-coming entertainment gig in a mining town like Elko is formed of two geologists turned troubadours.
At 7 p.m. June 12 at the Duncan LittleCreek Gallery Bar, musicians Karyn Ann and Liam Kyle Cahill will join forces to present a one-night-only show.
Cahill has performed several times at the bar while living in Reno. Now Cahill is temporarily living in Elko while employed as a hydro geologist with Barrick Gold Corp.'s Cortez operations.
Cahill got a degree in geology from the University of Nevada. After that he worked as an exploration geologist until quitting his day job for a while and hitting the road, guitar in hand.
“I got my first guitar in 2006, the year between my senior year of high school and my freshman year of college,” Cahill said. “I always loved playing, but it didn’t come naturally at first. It took me about three years before I could play and sing at the same time.”
You would never know that now. Cahill’s lyrics and harmony intertwine as naturally as quartz and gold.
In 2014, Cahill started a grand touring expedition that included more than 500 shows. Now he has returned full-time to a different type of “rock,” while still strumming the guitar on days off.
Besides being a geologist, Ann has also been described as “a geologist of the heart.”
Her songs are soul-baring and rife with emotions as deep as the longest mineshaft.
“Karyn Ann started the way most acoustic singer/songwriters get started: lugging a beat up guitar around to local open mics and coffee shops,” Santi Elijah Holley said in The Portland Mercury. “But she is finally beginning to outgrow the open mics and gain respect in her own right, as a skilled songwriter and a confident singer. Karyn Ann’s influences range from Bonnie Raitt to Brandi Carlile, but her low contralto voice could best be compared with a singer like KT Turnstall.”
Ann is on a new tour that started June 7 in Enterprise, Oregon. She is stopping in Elko on her way to several performances in Reno.
“My general expectation about the show is to have an enjoyable evening filled with music and friends and Elko locals,” Ann said.
Come out to see Cahill and Ann, gems who jam.
Duncan LittleCreek Gallery
516 Commercial St.
738-3426
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.