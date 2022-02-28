Science: New improved lithium ion batteries coming, Part 2

Part 2 Last week in Part 1, we talked about the fall from grace of nickel-cadmium batteries and the emergence of lithium cells that occurred in the United States from the year 2000 on. It wasn’t really a sudden jump from one technology to the other because manufacturing inertia kept Ni-Cd’s alive.

By the new millennium about 1.5 billion Ni-Cd batteries were still being produced annually even though they had limited lifetimes and were tricky to charge due to a reduced voltage memory effect. Their cell potential was a puny 1.2 volts per cell and, besides, cadmium was a dangerous and toxic heavy metal that requires special care during battery disposal.

Perhaps people’s consciences got the best of them when in 2006 the EU countries issued a battery directive restricting sales of Nicads for portable devices. The United States has no such ban although many states have battery recycling restrictions in effect.

But the road for lithium cells was not smooth either. Last week we mentioned that Exxon developed a lithium cell in the late 1970s using spongy titanium sulfide as cathode material. The cell was expressly designed for electric vehicles but they dropped the entire project after reports of dangerous fires and poisonous gas leaking from the cells during charging.

In 1980, Koichi Mizushima and John B. Goodenough replaced the problem titanium electrode with lithium cobalt oxide, LiCoO, yielding a higher voltage and with more stability. The same year, Rachid Yazami of France demonstrated the reversible electrochemical intercalation of lithium in graphite.

In chemistry, intercalation is the insertion of atoms between layers in a two dimensional solid such as graphite using a thermal diffusion process. Ever wonder what makes black graphite dust so slippery? Graphite forms in sheets and it is believed that graphite’s lubricating properties are solely due to the loose interlamellar coupling between sheets in the structure. These weak van der Waals bonds do not have the gripping ability as, say, ionic bonds do. This allows layers of graphite to be easily separated, or to slide past each other.

What Yazami did was to insert lithium ions in between the carbon layers, inventing the lithium graphite anode. This prevents the formation of large metallic dendrites of the reactive metal, removing the possibility of short circuiting the cell. Goodenough, Whittingham and Yoshino were awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry “for the development of lithium-ion batteries.” Whittingham had worked at Exxon on the titanium sulfide cell. Nobody knows why Yazami was not included.

So at this time, in 2022, the most common negative electrode is made from graphite, intercalated with lithium, the best positive electrode is generally one of lithium cobalt oxide and the liquid is a non-aqueous organic such as ethylene carbonate containing a salt, usually lithium hexafluorophosphate.

But just last month, researchers at University of Waterloo, Canada, in conjunction with the Argonne National Laboratory, have discovered a new solid electrolyte that offers several important advantages. A paper based on the research, “High Areal Capacity, Long Cycle Life 4 V Ceramic All-solid-state Li-ion Batteries Enabled by Chloride Solid Electrolytes,” appeared in the January 3 online edition of Nature Energy. This electrolyte, composed of lithium, scandium, indium and chlorine, conducts lithium ions well and offers relatively high cell potentials without significantly losing charging capacity for over 3,000 tested cycles. The team said that the chloride nature of the electrolyte is the key to its stability.

“The main attraction of a solid-state electrolyte is that it can’t catch fire, and it allows for efficient placement in the battery cell; we were pleased to demonstrate stable high-voltage operation,” said Linda Nazar, a Distinguished Research Professor of Chemistry at Waterloo.

A press release from Argonne says that although Nazar’s group wasn’t the first to devise a chloride electrolyte, the decision to swap out half of the indium percentage for scandium based on their previous work proved to be a winner in terms of lower electronic and higher ionic conductivity.

“Chloride electrolytes have become increasingly attractive because they oxidize only at high voltages, and some are chemically compatible with the best cathodes we have,” Nazar said. “There’s been a few of them reported recently, but we designed one with distinct advantages.”

Nazar said that it is not yet clear why the electronic conductivity is lower than many previously reported chloride electrolytes, but it helps establish a clean interface between the cathode material and solid electrolyte, a fact that is largely responsible for the stable performance even with high amounts of active material in the cathode.

You will see this soon in the new battery packs for your power tools proudly saying “200 Volts” on the side.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

