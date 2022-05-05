 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See 'Shoshone Falls After Dark'

See ‘Shoshone Falls After Dark’

Visitors to the Twin Falls area are in for a special treat this weekend as water will be flowing over Shoshone Falls and illuminated at night.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, and the City of Twin Falls, is illuminating Shoshone Falls again this spring.

While not all dates have been announced, Idaho Power has committed its water to four nights May 5-8.

According to Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry, this year's drought conditions made announcing dates uncertain.

"We've been working with officials to target the best possible flows," she said. "After several conversations and deep consideration, Idaho Power has most generously offered to expand scenic flows into the evening hours."

Idaho Power communications officer Brad Bowling is optimistic about this year and happy the company is able to provide a solution.

"It was a challenge evaluating water levels, use, and our flexibility, but we are excited to be able to help," Bowling said. "There is still hope more water will be released for the last two weeks of May, but these four nights will guarantee four nights of lights at Shoshone Falls."

This year's lights at Shoshone Falls After Dark are comprised of a newer and more capable model of LED, which allows for better color coverage, efficiency, and ability to easily program color changes. The presenters have partnered with professional lighting artist David Henry once again to immerse visitors in lights, music, and the natural beauty of Shoshone Falls. Plus, this time they're adding more lights so more of the park becomes part of the show.

Michael Watson, chief marketing officer at Idaho Central Credit Union, said the financial institution is excited to help bring this popular attraction back for the second consecutive year and hopes it will become an annual tradition.

"Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho's most beloved places," Watson said. "Professionally illuminating the falls after hours is an opportunity we are thrilled to continue to be a part of."

Renowned as the "Niagara of the West," Shoshone Falls stands 212 feet tall, 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls.

More details and information can be found at visitsouthidaho.com.

